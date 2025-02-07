Lil Wayne Announces Tha Carter VI, Set for June 6 Release

Lil Wayne has officially confirmed the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI, set to drop on June 6. The announcement came in a surprise twist at the end of a Super Bowl ad for Cetaphil, where the legendary rapper playfully hinted at the upcoming project. Shortly after, his label Republic Records and Young Money confirmed that the album is indeed on the way, marking the next chapter in the iconic Carter series.

Wayne’s appearance in the Super Bowl commercial sparked immediate conversation, particularly because this year’s Halftime Show will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar—a slot many fans believed should have gone to Wayne, given his deep ties to New Orleans. The ad, featuring the tagline “we’re all a lil sensitive,” subtly acknowledges the discourse while keeping Wayne’s signature humor intact.

It’s been seven years since the release of Tha Carter V, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and delivered hit singles like “Uproar” and “Don’t Cry”. While Wayne teased a sixth installment with the September 2023 mixtape Tha Fix Before Tha VI—featuring contributions from Jon Batiste and Fousheé—this is the first official confirmation of Tha Carter VI as a full studio album.

- Advertisement -

Beyond his solo work, Wayne has remained active in the industry. His last studio album, Funeral, arrived in January 2020, followed by the collaborative project Welcome 2 Collegrove with 2 Chainz in November 2023. He’s also made guest appearances on tracks with Tyler, The Creator, Tyga, and Nicki Minaj, continuing to cement his status as one of hip-hop’s most enduring figures.

With Tha Carter VI now locked in for a June 6 release, fans can expect more details—including tracklist and collaborations—in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on Lil Wayne’s next chapter.