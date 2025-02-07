Anitta Returns to Reggaeton with Sensual New Single Romeo

Anitta is back with her first solo single of 2025, “Romeo“, a reggaeton-infused track that follows the success of her Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated album Funk Generation. The song, produced by Subelo NEO (Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Mora), marks her return to the genre just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video that brings a modern twist to Romeo and Juliet. In the cinematic clip, Anitta portrays Romeo, donning silver armor and angelic feathered wings, while her real-life alter ego, Larissa, represents Juliet in a more introspective role. The video also features narration from Puerto Rican singer Lenny Tavárez, adding to its dramatic storytelling.

Beyond new music, Anitta is gearing up for an eventful year. She will make her highly anticipated return to Coachella, once again taking the festival’s global stage. Additionally, she is the focus of a new Netflix documentary, Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta, directed by João Wainer and Pedro Cantelmo.

In a statement about the film, Anitta shared her personal struggles with maintaining her larger-than-life pop persona:

“I gave so much of myself for Anitta to exist. Moments of connection with myself became increasingly rare and brief. But this came at a high cost – physically and mentally. Over nearly 15 years, I dedicated myself to creating a strong, independent, and unbeatable persona. Now, it’s time to show Larissa intimately, through the lens of someone special who knew me before I even thought of becoming Anitta.”

With Romeo setting the tone for her next chapter, and a deeper look at her personal journey on the way, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Anitta.

Watch the music video for Romeo above.