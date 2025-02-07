back to top
Greek Edition

CMC & Silenta Drop Disco-Infused House Anthem You Make Me Feel

The German duo delivers an electrifying blend of funk, house, and groove with their latest single.

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

German electronic duo CMC & Silenta return with their latest single, “You Make Me Feel”, a vibrant disco-inspired house track packed with infectious grooves and dynamic energy. Released via Roca Records, the track effortlessly blends funk, house, and an underground club aesthetic, delivering a mesmerizing rhythm that is both high-octane and refined.

At the core of You Make Me Feel is an irresistible vocal performance by Terra Diamond, paired with a heavyweight bassline and a fluctuating rhythm that keeps the energy at its peak. The duo masterfully balance classic disco elements with modern house production, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Known for their ability to fuse hip-hop influences with Germany’s rich electronic music heritage, CMC & Silenta continue to push boundaries in the electronic scene. Their music is marked by full-bodied soundscapes, intricate beat work, and a thrilling interplay of highs and lows, ensuring both mainstream appeal and underground credibility.

With You Make Me Feel, CMC & Silenta further cement their place in the global electronic music landscape, proving once again why they remain one of the most exciting acts in the genre.

Listen to You Make Me Feel now.

Friday, February 7, 2025

