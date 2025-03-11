Iron Maiden to Release ‘Infinite Dreams’ Visual Book for 50th Anniversary

Iron Maiden is set to celebrate its 50-year legacy with Infinite Dreams, a new hardback visual book showcasing the band’s storied career. Slated for release in autumn 2025, this highly anticipated book will feature never-before-seen photographs, iconic album and single artworks, handwritten lyrics, and an array of rare memorabilia from the band’s extensive archives.

Bassist Steve Harris penned the book’s foreword, while frontman Bruce Dickinson provides the afterword, adding personal reflections on Iron Maiden’s decades-long journey. Harris shared his excitement about the project, revealing that he was “pleasantly surprised” by the rare items rediscovered for the book. “I knew I had kept a lot of things from the early days, but they have lasted really well, and the photography has brought them back to life,” he said. “I hope the fans are going to love looking at all the stuff presented like this!”

From stage props to historic instruments, Infinite Dreams offers a deep dive into Iron Maiden’s evolution, giving fans an unprecedented look at the band’s past and present. The book is now available for pre-order, making it a must-have collector’s item for any devoted Maiden fan.