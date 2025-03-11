Sub Focus Announces Circular Sound North America Tour After Historic UK Sell-Out

Following a sold-out, high-energy performance at London’s Alexandra Palace, UK dance legend Sub Focus is set to bring his Circular Sound live show to North America. The highly anticipated tour includes two major stops: Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall on October 3 and New York at The Brooklyn Mirage on October 9. Artist pre-sale begins March 12 at 10 AM local time, with general on-sale opening March 14. Tickets are available at Sub Focus’ official website.

Sub Focus’ Alexandra Palace show sold out within 30 minutes, offering a glimpse of the electrifying audiovisual production fans can expect on this upcoming tour. As a pioneer in drum & bass, he continues to push boundaries in the U.S., becoming the first DnB artist to headline the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on October 30.

Meanwhile, his latest track Push The Tempo with Katy B has cemented him as the first drum & bass artist to reach No. 1 on U.S. dance radio. His global dominance continues with hit collaborations, including Go Back with John Summit, which has surpassed 350 million streams, and Angel with Dimension and NGHTMRE.

- Advertisement -

With his biggest U.S. shows to date on the horizon, Sub Focus is set to make history once again. Don’t miss the chance to experience Circular Sound live!