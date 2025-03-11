Mastodon Introduce Guitarist Ben Eller After Brent Hinds’ Departure

Mastodon have officially entered a new chapter following the departure of longtime guitarist Brent Hinds. The band made their first live appearance without Hinds at the Tool in the Sand festival in Punta Cana, introducing guitarist Ben Eller on stage.

Eller, known for his technical prowess and popular YouTube channel with over half a million subscribers, took to Instagram to share his excitement: “What an incredible weekend playing with Mastodon! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love their music, so being invited to perform with them was a true honor.” While playing the parts of one of his guitar heroes was a challenge, Eller described the experience as pure joy.

The band has yet to make an official announcement regarding Eller’s status. When asked by a fan if he had joined Mastodon permanently, Eller responded, “Nothing official, we’re just flirting.”

Mastodon’s statement on Hinds’ departure was filled with gratitude, emphasizing their shared history and excitement for the future. “We are immensely proud and grateful for the music we created together. This is a mutual decision, and we can’t wait to present the next chapter of Mastodon to our fans.”

Meanwhile, Tool in the Sand made headlines for another reason—some fans were frustrated by the setlist choices during Tool’s two performances, with many songs repeated across both nights. Reports even surfaced of a potential class action lawsuit, though related posts have since disappeared from social media.

As for Mastodon, fans are eager to see if Eller will become a full-time member or if more surprises are on the way.