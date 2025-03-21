back to top
BTS’ J-Hope Unveils New Single Mona Lisa

The BTS rapper drops a performance-driven track as a gift for ARMY.

BTS rapper J-Hope is back with Mona Lisa, a high-energy single that showcases his signature style and electrifying performance skills. Released today (March 21) alongside a visually stunning music video, the track marks his latest solo endeavor.

“It’s a performance-driven track I’m presenting after a long time,” J-Hope shared, according to The Korea Times. “I prepared it as a gift, thinking of ARMYs who’ve been waiting for a performance song. I’m really excited about it myself.”

The BTS star also co-produced Mona Lisa, revealing that while he initially wasn’t sure the song suited him, he reworked it in Los Angeles to better match his artistry. “I was able to visualize the entire concept naturally, and I’m satisfied with how it turned out,” he added.

The single is the second release in a trio of upcoming tracks from J-Hope this year, following his collaboration with Miguel on Sweet Dreams. With Mona Lisa, he once again proves why he remains one of the most dynamic performers in K-pop.

Watch the Mona Lisa music video now and stream the song on all major platforms!

