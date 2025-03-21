Faithless Drop New Single Peace & Noise : Listen

Legendary UK electronic group Faithless have made their triumphant return with Peace & Noise, a pulsating, synth-infused house anthem featuring spoken-word artist Suli Breaks. Released today (March 21), the track marks their first new music of 2025, following Find A Way and I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell).

After a whirlwind year of live performances—including an electrifying European tour and a Glastonbury set—Faithless are now building anticipation for their upcoming eighth studio album, Champion Sound. While the release date remains under wraps, Peace & Noise offers a glimpse into the sonic direction of the project.

“Suli Breaks was a star on our last album, and here again, he provides lyrical content that is both prosaic and profound,” the band shared in a press release. “This track is a little gem to warm everyone up for the warmth and genius of the forthcoming album.”

- Advertisement -

With its deep grooves and thought-provoking lyrics, Peace & Noise is a testament to Faithless’ enduring influence in the electronic music scene.

Stream Peace & Noise now on all major platforms and stay tuned for updates on Champion Sound!