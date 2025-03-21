The Black Keys Unveil New Single Babygirl : Listen

The Black Keys have shared Babygirl, the second single from their highly anticipated 13th studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, set to arrive later this year via Easy Eye Sound/Warner. The track follows The Night Before and offers another glimpse into what promises to be one of the duo’s most personal projects to date.

Built around a groovy piano riff, Babygirl blends The Black Keys’ signature blues-rock sound with a euphoric, love-infused energy. The song was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Daniel Tashian and legendary producer Scott Storch, whose involvement brought an extra layer of musical depth to the track.

“We’d been obsessing over Scott’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years,” the band shared. “Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe-inspiring. He’s one of the greats.”

With No Rain, No Flowers following the success of 2024’s Ohio Players, The Black Keys are once again pushing their sound into exciting new territory.

Stream Babygirl now on all major platforms and stay tuned for updates on No Rain, No Flowers!