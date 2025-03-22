back to top
Glastonbury 2025 Adds More Artists, Reveals Acoustic Stage Line-Up

Festival organizers unveil Acoustic Stage acts, adding to an already stacked Glastonbury 2025 bill.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival continues to build anticipation for its 2025 edition with the announcement of artists set to perform on the Acoustic Stage. Organizers revealed the line-up today (March 22), further expanding an already stacked festival bill.

This year’s festival, running from June 25 to June 29 at Worthy Farm, will be headlined by Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts on Saturday, The 1975 on Friday, and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday. Other big names set to take the stage include Charli XCX, The Prodigy, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, St. Vincent, The Libertines, Lucy Dacus, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, and more.

Now, fans can look forward to an impressive Acoustic Stage roster, featuring legendary and rising artists alike.

🔹 Friday, June 27 – Headlined by folk icon Ani DiFranco, the night will also mark the final performance from The Searchers. Other acts include Dhani Harrison, Billie Marten, Hugh Cornwell, and Gabrielle Aplin.

🔹 Saturday, June 28 – Nick Lowe leads the Saturday line-up, joined by Hothouse Flowers, Jeremy Loops, The Coronas, The Bluebells, and Bob Dylan tribute band Not Completely Unknown.

🔹 Sunday, June 29 – Closing out the Acoustic Stage will be Roy Harper, along with The Bootleg Beatles, Rhiannon Giddens, and the London Community Gospel Choir.

With more announcements expected in the coming weeks, Glastonbury 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet. Stay tuned for further updates!

Saturday, March 22, 2025

