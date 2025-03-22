back to top
Elton John Slams Talent Shows: “They’re the Worst for Young Artists”

The music legend urges aspiring musicians to skip talent shows and build their careers through live performances.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Elton John

Elton John isn’t holding back when it comes to talent shows. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the legendary musician called them “the worst” for aspiring artists and warned that they don’t provide real career growth. The conversation took place alongside Brandi Carlile as they prepared to release their upcoming album, Who Believes in Angels?.

Instead of chasing TV fame, John believes young musicians should focus on live performances to develop their craft:

“Try to play live. That’s how you get better as a musician and songwriter. It doesn’t matter if you’re performing in front of 40 people. In fact, the more experience you gain playing empty venues, the better.”

Reflecting on his early days with Bluesology, John shared how struggling to find an audience helped shape his career:

“Nobody came to see us, but that experience prepared me for when I became Elton John. Cutting your teeth is essential.”

He also criticized shows like X Factor and American Idol for creating instant fame without real stage experience:

“They put you on stage, and you just can’t handle it. It’s the worst. Take risks. Go play in pubs.”

Elton John’s comments have sparked debate: Are talent shows truly harmful to young musicians, or can they still provide a platform for success?

