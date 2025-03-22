Shakira – “Última”: The Emotional Farewell That Closes a Chapter

Shakira’s new music video for “Última” is an ode to personal liberation. With a simple yet profoundly emotional performance, the Colombian star bids farewell to her past through a powerful ballad that has already touched millions of fans.

“Última” is part of the album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, released in 2024, and stands as a deeply personal project for the singer. The song’s title, which translates to “Last,” reflects the definitive closure of a chapter in her life. With lyrics filled with sorrow but also determination, Shakira declares that this will be the last song she writes about her past, leaving behind her wounds and moving forward.

The music video, directed by Jaume de la Iguana, was filmed in the New York subway, creating a dark and atmospheric setting. Dressed in black, Shakira stands alone in the cold station, singing in a way that conveys every emotion embedded in the song. The subway environment symbolically serves as a transition between the past and the future, with the artist delivering a raw and sincere performance.

“Última” is more than just a breakup ballad. It is an anthem of self-awareness and liberation from what holds us back. With this song, Shakira shows that she is ready to leave the past behind and embrace a new chapter—both in her life and in her musical journey.