Elton John & Brandi Carlile Announce “Who Believes in Angels?”

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have officially announced Who Believes in Angels?, a collaborative album set for release on April 4. Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles in October 2023, the album features ten tracks, all written in an intense 20-day session.

Joining them in the studio were a stellar lineup of musicians, including drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), bassist Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, David Gilmour), and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck). The album is produced by Andrew Watt, with lyrics penned by Bernie Taupin and Carlile.

The record includes Never Too Late, a song featured in the documentary of the same name about Elton John, which is already generating Oscar buzz. The album’s first single is its title track, Who Believes in Angels?, while songs like The Rose of Laura Nyro and Little Richard’s Bible appear to pay tribute to musical legends.

- Advertisement -

“This album has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my career,” Elton John shared. “It feels like a new beginning for me, as if I’m stepping into a fresh chapter of my musical journey.”

Brandi Carlile added: “This record is all about seeking joy and euphoria in a world that can be difficult. Working with Elton has felt like being welcomed into a family.”

To celebrate the release, a special event, An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile, will take place on March 26 at the Palladium in London, featuring an intimate night of performances and storytelling.

Tracklist for “Who Believes in Angels?”

The Rose Of Laura Nyro Little Richard’s Bible Swing For The Fences Never Too Late You Without Me Who Believes In Angels? The River Man A Little Light Someone To Belong To When This Old World Is Done With Me

With Who Believes in Angels?, Elton John and Brandi Carlile bring to life a deeply personal and powerful collaboration, born from their mutual admiration and shared passion for music.