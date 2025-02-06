Apple TV+ Announces K-Pop Competition Series “KPopped” with Psy and Megan Thee Stallion

Apple TV+ is diving into the world of K-pop with KPopped, a new unscripted competition series starring global music icons Psy and Megan Thee Stallion. The eight-episode show will bring together Western artists and top-tier K-pop idols for high-energy collaborations, culminating in live performances judged by a Seoul-based audience.

Each episode will see Western artists reimagine their biggest hits with a K-pop twist, partnering with renowned idols to create fresh and exciting performances. Megan Thee Stallion will not only appear as a performer—reimagining her hit Savage—but will also serve as an executive producer.

The show’s executive production team includes Lionel Richie, Moira Ross, Miky Lee, and Greg Foster, as well as Harry H.K. Shin, Jake Hong, and producer Kiwoong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd. The series is also backed by Eureka Productions, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs on board as executive producers.

Apple TV+ has previously explored the music competition genre with My Kind of Country, a country music-focused series created by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, which aired in 2023. The platform also released the documentary series K-Pop Idols in 2024, further solidifying its interest in the global phenomenon of Korean pop music.

With KPopped, Apple TV+ is set to bridge cultures and genres, offering fans a fresh take on K-pop and Western music collaborations.