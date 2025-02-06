Rihanna Stars as Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie, Teaser Hints at Original Music

A new trailer for The Smurfs Movie has dropped, and it teases brand-new music from Rihanna. Check it out below.

The teaser comes after the 2023 announcement that Rihanna would voice Smurfette in the highly anticipated animated film.

Before the trailer begins, Rihanna appears on screen to introduce herself and her role, telling fans she “can’t wait” for them to see the movie in theaters this summer.

The trailer features a mash-up of the classic Smurfs theme song with Rihanna’s 2007 hit Don’t Stop the Music, before transitioning into her cover of Heaven Is a Place on Earth, the 1987 Belinda Carlisle hit. The cover also seems to include an appearance from DJ Khaled.

“In Smurf Village, every day is a party,” Rihanna says in the voiceover. “Every Smurf has a job—like Grouchy, Influencer, and me, the coolest Smurf in the whole village.”

The story appears to follow the Smurfs on a journey across different dimensions in search of the missing Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman. Other actors lending their voices to the film include Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, James Corden, and Amy Sedaris.

The Smurfs Movie is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.