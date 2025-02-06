Murder Inc. Co-Founder Irv Gotti Passes Away at 54

Irv Gotti, the legendary producer and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, has passed away at 54. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Launching Murder Inc. in 1998 with his brother Chris, Irv Gotti helped shape the landscape of hip-hop and R&B. The label’s debut release was Ja Rule’s 1999 album Venni Vetti Vecci, featuring the hit single “Holla Holla,” which broke into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40.

Under Gotti’s leadership, Murder Inc. catapulted Ashanti into stardom. In 2002, she dominated the charts with three major hits: Ja Rule’s “Always on Time,” Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?,” and her own “Foolish.” These tracks defined the era, with “Foolish” spending ten weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Gotti also played a key role in producing chart-topping remixes for Jennifer Lopez, including “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny,” which held the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks.

- Advertisement -

Throughout his career, Gotti produced 28 Billboard Hot 100 hits, working with artists like DMX, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Ye. His work on Ashanti’s debut album earned him a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2003. He was also recognized for co-writing Ashanti’s “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” nominated for Best R&B Song the following year.

Despite his commercial success, Gotti’s career was marred by legal troubles, including a 2003 federal raid on Murder Inc.’s headquarters and a high-profile money laundering trial in 2005, from which he was acquitted. In 2024, he faced a lawsuit for sexual assault and rape from a Jane Doe plaintiff, adding to his controversial legacy.

Irv Gotti’s contributions to hip-hop are undeniable, leaving behind a powerful catalog of hits and a profound impact on the music industry.

Irv Gotti sold tens of millions of records as a producer, put out multiple platinum-plus artists on his label, dominated radio with Ja Rule & Ashanti, brought Jay-Z & DMX to Def Jam and beat the Feds in court. Legendary run. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/YDJ1IiJbC4 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) February 6, 2025

- Advertisement -