The Black Keys Drop Funky New Single ‘The Night Before’ Ahead of Album Release

The Black Keys have unveiled a brand-new single, “The Night Before”, offering fans the first taste of their highly anticipated 13th studio album, ‘No Rain, No Flowers’, set to drop later this year via Easy Eye Sound/Warner.

The Ohio duo—Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney—teamed up with Grammy-winning songwriter Daniel Tashian to craft the track, which delivers a funky, soulful, and pop-driven sound that marks a fresh direction for the band.

A Groove-Filled Collaboration

Speaking about the song’s creation, Auerbach described “The Night Before” as a groove-based track that came together effortlessly:

“The song started with a chord progression that Daniel and I came up with, and the rest just fell out. It was really collaborative and all came together in about 30 minutes.”

- Advertisement -

Carney added that this project saw them experimenting with new songwriting processes, bringing in outside collaborators for a fresh perspective:

“We’ve never really worked with songwriters like that in Nashville. It’s crazy because Daniel was one of the first people I met when I moved to town over a decade ago. But we pushed ourselves to bring in some new co-writers, and we really tapped into something cool with Daniel.”

The band also confirmed that they are putting the finishing touches on ‘No Rain, No Flowers’ and will release more singles leading up to their upcoming tour.

A Chaotic, Black-and-White Music Video

Alongside the single, The Black Keys dropped an official music video directed by Running Bear. The black-and-white visuals follow hotel staff as they raid a guest’s wardrobe, steal alcohol, and dance through hallways—all while the band performs in one of the rooms.

Watch “The Night Before” above and stay tuned for more from The Black Keys as they gear up for their next chapter!