NJZ: NewJeans Rebrands Amid Legal Dispute with ADOR

K-pop group NewJeans has officially rebranded as NJZ amid an ongoing legal battle with their label, ADOR. The five-member group—Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Hyein, and Danielle—announced the name change in an interview with CNN, with Hanni explaining that the move is about “turning this rough period of time into something more exciting.”

Their first performance as NJZ will take place at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March, where they plan to debut a new song. Minji shared her excitement about the event, stating, “We are thrilled to be stepping onto the stage for the first time as NJZ and share something new with everyone. It’s a big moment for us, and we can’t wait for fans to be a part of this journey with us.”

The name change follows a dispute with ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, which began in November when NewJeans announced plans to part ways with the label. The group cited alleged contract violations, manipulation, and workplace harassment as reasons for their departure. ADOR has denied the allegations and maintains that its contract with the group remains “in full effect.” The company also filed an injunction to prevent NJZ from signing advertising deals.

Despite the legal challenges, NJZ is focused on moving forward. Haerin teased their upcoming music, describing it as “very unique and different,” while Hanni emphasized that their new era will bring a bolder image and fashion direction. “Even though we have to leave our previous name behind us for a bit, we’re not fully moving on from it,” she explained. “Being NewJeans was a very special period of time for us, and it’s something our fans hold dear.”

A preliminary court hearing for the injunction is scheduled for March, with the lawsuit set to be heard in April. In the meantime, NJZ is pushing ahead with their artistic evolution, promising fans a fresh, dynamic era.