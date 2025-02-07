Kanye West Defends Diddy Amid Legal Troubles in Series of Social Media Posts

Kanye West has publicly voiced his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently being held in Manhattan ahead of his upcoming trial on violence and sex trafficking charges.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye wrote, “Puff, we love you,” referring to one of Diddy’s longtime nicknames. He also added, “Who’s trying to frame Puff? We need to find them. OK, cool, let’s play our way,” and “I just found out Puff can’t receive or make money while imprisoned, so I’m sending half of his money to Justin.” Many believe this is a reference to Justin Bieber, whose name has been mentioned in relation to the case.

I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

WHOS EVER AFTER PUFF WE GOTTA FIND OUT EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE OK COOL PLAY OFF THE GRID — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

- Advertisement -

PUFF WE LOVE YOU — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Ye’s comments also touch on their long-standing fashion collaboration between his Yeezy brand and Diddy’s Sean John label. He confirmed, “The Yeezy x Sean John collab is available now on yeezy.com. Puff and I will split the money 50/50, just as we agreed before they put him inside.”

Kanye went further, accusing the justice system of targeting Combs unfairly:

“Just to be clear, they’re trying to make Puff an example. My brother and I have had our issues, but these white folks are using Puff to scare Black people. I’m not scared, I’m not brave—I’m just me.”

JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NIGGAS IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

- Advertisement -

His posts escalated to calling out other Black celebrities for staying silent:

“All these Black celebrities and bitches are cowards, watching our brother rot and saying nothing.”

ALL THESE CELEBRITY NIGGAS AND BITCHES IS PUSSY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SHIT — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

He also defended Chris Brown, who has faced past assault and abuse allegations, including his 2009 case with Rihanna:

“We all saw how they tried to cancel Chris Brown, and nobody did anything. Back then, I was a coward too. Chris Brown forever until everything breaks.”

WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING I WAS PUSSY THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

On Instagram, Kanye shared a video call with Christian Combs, Diddy’s son. Though the audio is unclear, his caption reads:

“A son to his father. For every son whose father is in prison—right or wrong. Listen to Dave Chappelle’s jokes carefully this time. Let’s see how hard you laugh when families are torn apart, especially Black ones.”

He also posted a portrait of Christian Combs wearing Sean John clothing, which drew mixed reactions. Comments ranged from “Donda would hate this” (referring to Kanye’s late mother) to “What if North was the victim?” and “Standing with Diddy isn’t funny, man.”

Kanye’s X posts are still rolling in, with his latest declaring:

“I stood by Puff, and I’ll win 20 more Grammys next year and do the Super Bowl.”

I STOOD UP FOR PUFF AND I’M STILL WINNING 20 GRAMMIES NEXT YEAR AND DOING THE SUPERBOWL — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025