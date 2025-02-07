DJ Khaled Announces Aalam of God, But Drake Denies Involvement

DJ Khaled recently took to social media to announce his highly anticipated 14th studio album, Aalam of God, in a cinematic short film featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. The biggest reveal? The project was set to feature two brand-new tracks from Drake.

Throughout the video and his posts, Khaled repeatedly hyped up his reunion with the Toronto rapper, but the situation quickly took an unexpected turn. Drake responded to the announcement by trolling Khaled in the comments, writing: “Must be @drakebell.” The joke, referencing the former Drake & Josh star, cast doubt on his actual involvement.

Shortly after Drake’s response, Khaled deleted the Instagram post that initially teased the collaboration. However, the post remained live on X (formerly Twitter)—until it, too, was removed.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently in Australia, kicking off his Anita Max Win Tour in Sydney. His opening night performance made headlines when he appeared on stage in a black hoodie riddled with bullet holes, trailing smoke—a dramatic reference to the backlash he has faced following Kendrick Lamar’s diss track. Declaring that “Drizzy Drake is very much still alive,” the visual was a bold statement in the ongoing rap feud.

Adding to the intrigue, Drake also announced a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, further casting doubt on his availability for Khaled’s project.

As of now, neither Khaled nor Drake have made any further statements about Aalam of God. Whether Drake actually appears on the album or if this was all part of an elaborate marketing strategy remains to be seen.