The Killers & Bruce Springsteen: Exclusive Madison Square Garden Live Vinyl for Record Store Day 2025

The Killers & Bruce Springsteen: Exclusive Madison Square Garden Vinyl for Record Store Day 2025

The Killers have announced an exciting Record Store Day 2025 exclusive – a limited-edition live vinyl featuring their unforgettable encore with Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden!

A Special Live Recording

Titled ‘The Killers & Bruce Springsteen Encore At The Garden’, the 12″ vinyl captures three legendary performances from the band’s October 1, 2022 show at the iconic New York venue. With only 5,000 pressings available, this rare collector’s item will hit indie record stores on April 12, 2025.

The Killers announced the release via their official X/Twitter account, sharing a photo of the exclusive vinyl and writing:

“Look who stepped up and captured something special. Now you can replay it on a record player as we do in our minds. Behold. Get your copy at participating indie record stores on Record Store Day 4/12.”

Look who stepped up and captured something special. Now you can replay it on a record player as we do in our minds. Behold. Get your copy at participating indie record stores on Record Store Day 4/12. For more information and to find a store in your area visit… pic.twitter.com/RSLc7e8vZK — The Killers (@thekillers) February 6, 2025

Tracklist for ‘The Killers & Bruce Springsteen Encore At The Garden’

📀 SIDE A:

1️⃣ Badlands (Live)

2️⃣ Dustland (Live)

📀 SIDE B:

3️⃣ Born To Run (Live)

How to Get Your Copy

This exclusive Record Store Day 2025 vinyl will only be available at participating indie record stores on April 12. To find a shop near you, visit recordstoreday.com.

Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible live collaboration between The Killers & Bruce Springsteen – a must-have for collectors and music lovers alike! 🎸🔥