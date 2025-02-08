Ava Max Prepares for Third Album with New Single “Lost Your Faith”

Ava Max Kicks Off a New Era with “Lost Your Faith” and Teases Her Third Album

Pop sensation Ava Max is gearing up for a major musical shift with the announcement of her third studio album. After a year of teasing fans with collaborations like “Whatever” with Kygo, solo singles such as “Spot a Fake”, and even a holiday track, “1 Wish”, she has now officially kicked off her next chapter with the release of “Lost Your Faith.”

A New Sound and a Fresh Perspective

Much like her recent singles, “Lost Your Faith” explores the emotional aftermath of a broken relationship. With deeply symbolic lyrics, Max sings:

“I used to have you on your knees all night / But now you never pray

And when you looked at me you saw the light / But now you’ve turned away.”

In a recent interview with Audacy, Max reflected on her creative process, sharing:

“I’m very blessed right now to be in a place where I can do whatever I want. I can just put out music anytime I want, which I’m very excited about.”

A Genre-Blending Album on the Way

Unlike her previous records, which were heavily rooted in dance-pop, Max hinted that her upcoming album will explore new musical territories. She described taking time to redefine her sound, stating:

“[I] had time to reset and figure out what I really wanted for this next album. It has slower songs, some pop, rock, and country records that the fans have never heard from me before.”

She also teased that some of the songs on the album are the best she’s ever created, making this project one of her most anticipated yet.

Listen to “Lost Your Faith” now and stay tuned for Ava Max’s third album! 🎧