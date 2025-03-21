Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Heat Up with New Collab Just Us

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat have finally teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, Just Us—and it’s everything fans hoped for. Blending Harlow’s smooth flow with Doja’s sharp, sultry delivery, the track is a hypnotic mix of hip-hop and R&B vibes.

Directed by Neal Farmer, the music video brings an unexpected cinematic twist. Set in a lively restaurant, it follows Harlow and Doja as they exchange flirty glances, dance, and share intimate moments, fueling rumors of a possible off-screen romance. The video also boasts surprise celebrity cameos from John Mayer, Matt Damon, Nicholas Braun, PinkPantheress, Taylor Rooks, DJ Drama, and more.

Lyrically, Just Us explores themes of exclusivity and desire, with Harlow delivering lines like, “I wish it was just us in this btch / But they can’t trust us in this btch.” Doja’s response adds a fiery contrast, making the track an undeniable hit.

Watch the Just Us music video now and stream the song on all major platforms!