SEVENTEEN Announce 5th Studio Album Happy Burstday Out This May

K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN are officially back. The 13-member group just announced their long-awaited fifth studio album, titled Happy Burstday, set to drop on May 26 — their first full-length release since 2022’s Face the Sun.

Unveiled in a mysterious, cinematic teaser video, the announcement arrived via a giant floating black envelope in an eerie subway setting. As the lights flicker and the camera pans to a flaming birthday cake, the album title is revealed in ominous black and red lettering.

According to the group, Happy Burstday combines “birthday” and “burst” to reflect SEVENTEEN’s explosive transformation and rebirth as they embrace a bold new chapter — just in time for their 10th anniversary in 2025.

- Advertisement -

The announcement also teases more exciting news, including a new world tour, a unit single album, and additional content in the coming months. While details remain under wraps, the rollout promises to keep fans — known as CARATs — on high alert.

The new album follows Beam, a unit project released last month by members WOOZI and HOSHI, showcasing SEVENTEEN’s continued evolution as artists.

Mark your calendars: Happy Burstday lands May 26 — and it’s only the beginning of what SEVENTEEN is calling a “fearless new era.”