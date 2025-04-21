Alice Cooper Reunites with Original Band for First Studio Album in Over 50 Years

Rock ’n’ roll never forgets. After more than half a century, Alice Cooper has reunited with the original band that helped define the shock rock movement—Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, and Neal Smith—for a brand-new studio album titled The Revenge of Alice Cooper. It drops July 25 via earMUSIC, and it’s packing history, legacy, and some serious surprises.

The album marks the first time all four surviving members have cut an LP together since 1973’s Muscle of Love. Even the late Glen Buxton makes a posthumous appearance on “What Happened to You,” a track built from an old demo riff he laid down with Dunaway decades ago.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin—the man behind School’s Out, Billion Dollar Babies, and Love It to Death—The Revenge of Alice Cooper blends vintage grit with modern punch. Cooper says the recording process felt like picking up right where they left off. “It was very much like this was our next album after Muscle of Love. Isn’t that funny after 50 years?”

The first single, “Black Mamba,” premieres April 22 on Cooper’s syndicated radio show Alice’s Attic and features a guest solo from Robby Krieger of The Doors. Expect eerie theatrics and gritty guitar lines from legends still in full venom-spitting form.

The album’s deluxe box set includes “Return of the Spiders 2025,” a reworked version of a track from their 1970 album Easy Action, offering a modern twist on their proto-shock roots.

And what about a tour? Cooper’s not ruling it out. While a full-scale trek might not be in the cards, the frontman teased the possibility of select club shows in cities like Detroit, New York, L.A., and London. “If it looks feasible, then we do it,” he said.

With four legends in one room, a ghostly riff from beyond, and that unmistakable Ezrin production magic, The Revenge of Alice Cooper isn’t just an album—it’s a resurrection.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ Track List

1. “Black Mamba”

2. “Wild Ones”

3. “Up All Night”

4. “Kill The Flies”

5. “One Night Stand”

6. “Blood On The Sun”

7. “Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams”

8. “Famous Face”

9. “Money Screams”

10. “What A Syd”

11. “Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues”

12. “What Happened To You”

13. “I Ain’t Done Wrong”

14. “See You On The Other Side”