DOOM: The Dark Ages Trailer Unleashes Hell With Mechs, Dragons & Cyber Cthulhu

Just when fans thought a long-rumored Oblivion Remaster might break cover, Bethesda flipped the switch and dropped something far more unholy: the official trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages. A savage, metal-laced first look landed over Easter weekend—because nothing says resurrection like unleashing hell.

This new entry in id Software’s legendary franchise slings the DOOM Slayer into a grim medieval setting, complete with demon skyships, gothic fortresses, and a cybernetic Cthulhu you’ll wish stayed buried. The cinematic opener paints a bleak picture of a divided humanity deploying the chained Slayer like a nuclear warhead. Then the chaos begins.

Gameplay cuts in with a brutal arsenal: a throwable shield, a beast of a BFG-style crossbow, and plenty of close-quarters carnage. While some fans might miss the series’ elaborate glory kills—now mostly reserved for bosses—the shift toward parry-based combat brings a weighty new rhythm to the Slayer’s rampage.

And yes, you’ll get to ride a dragon. And pilot a mech. Bethesda’s going full Warhammer meets dark fantasy with this one, and it works.

Adding fuel to the fire, WWE’s Drew McIntyre even entered WrestleMania with a DOOM-inspired entrance the same weekend, though the trailer made his moment look tame by comparison.

DOOM: The Dark Ages launches May 15 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Wishlist it, brace yourself, and maybe start prepping a playlist of brutal riffs to go with that demon slaying.