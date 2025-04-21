back to top
Star Wars Zero Company Revealed: EA Drops First Trailer for Turn-Based Strategy Epic

Set during the twilight of the Clone Wars, EA’s upcoming single-player strategy game promises a fresh chapter in the Star Wars universe.

As promised, EA has officially pulled back the curtain on Star Wars Zero Company, a brand-new single-player strategy game set in a galaxy far, far away. Revealed during Star Wars Celebration Japan, the game is a collaboration between Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment—the team behind Star Wars Jedi: Survivor—and Lucasfilm Games.

Star Wars Zero Company is a turn-based tactical title focused on deep strategy and character-driven storytelling. Set during the twilight of the Clone Wars, the game introduces an original, canon Star Wars narrative where players step into the boots of Hawks, a former Republic officer now commanding the unconventional squad known as Zero Company.

This isn’t your average clone battalion. Zero Company is a diverse crew of elite specialists recruited from all over the galaxy, brought together for a high-stakes mission to confront a rising threat with galactic consequences.

EA promises a grounded, cinematic story that remains loyal to Star Wars lore while delivering a fresh perspective through tactical gameplay. While details remain light, the first trailer sets the tone: moody, intense, and packed with strategic flair.

Star Wars Zero Company is expected to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No exact release date has been confirmed, but fans can get their first taste in the reveal trailer already generating buzz online.

Stay tuned—this might just be the most tactical twist the Star Wars franchise has taken yet.

