Zak Starkey Returns to The Who After Sudden Split: Pete Townshend Clears the Air

Just days after their split, drummer Zak Starkey is officially back with The Who, as Townshend addresses the drama, confusion, and backstage noise.

Zak Starkey on stage with The Who after reunion announcement

Zak Starkey is officially back with The Who—just days after headlines claimed he was out. Following a tense performance at the Royal Albert Hall and onstage criticism from Roger Daltrey, many believed the band had parted ways with their drummer of nearly 30 years. But it turns out, that was just the warm-up act.

Pete Townshend issued a candid statement confirming Starkey’s return, clarifying that the split was never permanent. “There were communication issues,” he said, “and Zak has agreed to adjust his drumming style for our current non-orchestral setup.”

Townshend admitted that the Royal Albert Hall gig was tricky due to his own recovery from knee surgery, a rushed soundcheck, and tough stage acoustics. He defended both Daltrey and Starkey, adding that they’ve all patched things up.

Starkey, who joined the band in 1996 and is the son of Ringo Starr, responded warmly: “V grateful to be a part of The Who family. Thanks Roger and Pete xx.”

After a whirlwind week, The Who are back at full strength—and ready to turn the volume back up.

