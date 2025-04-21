back to top
Watch Snoop Dogg, Tom Petty & Jelly Roll Light Up 4/20 in Trippy “Last Dance With Mary Jane” Video

Snoop honors his lifelong muse—marijuana—in a surreal music video featuring Jelly Roll, Tom Petty, and a cloud of legends just in time for 4/20.

By Echo Langford
In
Hip-Hop

Snoop Dogg dropped a surreal new visual for “Last Dance With Mary Jane” right on time for 4/20, blending nostalgia, humor, and haze in a tribute to his lifelong muse—marijuana. The track, from his Missionary album with Dr. Dre, samples Tom Petty’s iconic “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and features Jelly Roll alongside spectral appearances by Petty himself, Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, and more.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video is a hallucinogenic trip that kicks off with Snoop receiving bad news from a doctor, then spirals into a weed-fueled fantasy world. Snoop battles through towering cannabis plants, gets intimate with a giant bud, and even meets Tupac in the afterlife. Jelly Roll delivers his verse from a prison yard, and animated cameos from Dr. Dre, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, and others round out the ride.

Snoop’s verses are deeply personal, packed with sharp lines like “Even before the fame, she was my Novocaine,” while Petty’s classic chorus floats in and out like a smoky memory. It’s a stoner epic, but also a reflective ode to the good, bad, and bizarre moments of Snoop’s journey with Mary Jane.

“Last Dance With Mary Jane” is more than just a 4/20 drop—it’s a generational crossover wrapped in smoke, sound, and surrealism. With Missionary marking Snoop’s first full album with Dre since Doggystyle, this track hits like a deep exhale after a long session.

Watch it high or not—it’s a trip either way.

