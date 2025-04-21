Lexlay Celebrates “20 Years of Music” with Euphoric Debut Album

Barcelona’s own tech house maestro Lexlay takes a bold step into the spotlight with the release of his debut album 20 Years of Music, out now via his signature label Happy Techno. More than a musical milestone, the album is a deeply personal narrative—capturing the soul, sweat, and spirit of a 20-year career that’s ignited dancefloors from Ibiza to Brazil.

With his signature blend of punchy grooves, melodic flair, and bass-fueled euphoria, Lexlay builds a story track by track. The opener, Your Mission, sets the tone—a high-energy tribute to the dream that sparked it all. From there, Press Play and Late Night dive into his early encounters with electronic music and the solitary hustle of crafting a unique sound during countless late studio hours.

The album flows through emotional highs and personal breakthroughs. Happy Vibes celebrates the evolution of his record labels and the creative family they’ve become, while Welcome to the Club transports us to the legendary nights of City Hall Barcelona, where Lexlay sharpened his edge. Live on Tour captures the nomadic thrill of international gigs, painting vivid sonic postcards from around the globe.

- Advertisement -

Tracks like Amor Latino and Resilience dig deeper—honoring the fiery pulse of South America and reflecting the grit and growth sparked during the pandemic. Best Sunsets and Waiting in the Sun close the album with warmth and ambition, inspired by his iconic open-air La Terrrazza events and the rise of his artist agency, Analog Bookings.

Every beat in 20 Years of Music pulses with memory and meaning. It’s not just a debut; it’s a retrospective of love for the scene, for the sound, and for the people who dance with him.

Lexlay says it best: “This album is a reflection of my passion, my growth, and the amazing journey I’ve had sharing my music with the world.”

With this release, Lexlay solidifies his place not only as a beloved DJ but as a sonic storyteller—turning life’s highs and lows into a globally resonant groove.

20 Years of Music

1. Your Mission

2. Press Play

3. Late Night

4. Happy Vibes

5. Welcome to the Club

6. Live on Tour!

7. Lovin’ South America

8. Resilience

9. Best Sunsets

10. Waiting in the Sun

Lexlay 2025 Tour Dates