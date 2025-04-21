Deadmau5 Apologizes After Drunken Coachella 2025 Set: “I Don’t Remember a Thing”

Deadmau5 has publicly apologized after his chaotic appearance at Coachella 2025, admitting he was so drunk during his Testpilot B2B ZHU set that he “doesn’t remember a thing.”

The Canadian DJ (Joel Zimmerman) was slated for a 3.5-hour performance on the new Quasar Stage on April 18, but the set was cut short after he was seen taking shots on stage, slurring words, and even being asked to leave.

On April 20, Deadmau5 addressed the situation on Instagram with his trademark sarcasm, posting a photo of a water bottle and writing:

“I don’t remember a thing. But I don’t think I had a cig? So… that’s good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday ish.”

- Advertisement -

He added in the comments, “Probably my last Coachella show,” and later shared a photo of his cat, joking: “Even my cat is disappointed… though, arguably, she always has been.”

Deadmau5 thanked ZHU for “carrying my dumb ass to the bitter end” and said he now plans to quit smoking, reset mentally, and get back to making new music.

Despite the incident, many fans online still praised the energy of the first part of the set — chaos and all.