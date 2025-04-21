The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Officially Announced by Bethesda

After months of speculation and leaks, Bethesda has officially announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. The beloved 2006 RPG is making its return with updated visuals, improved gameplay systems, and a cleaner user interface — all while maintaining the heart of the original.

The remaster is being developed in collaboration with Virtuos, alongside Bethesda’s internal studios in Dallas and Rockville. It’s expected to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and could be available on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

The official reveal is set for Monday, April 22 at 4PM UK time, streaming live on Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Based on earlier leaks, there’s speculation that the game might release immediately following the showcase.

- Advertisement -

A Deluxe Edition is also rumored, including bonus weapons and the return of the infamous Horse Armor — a playful callback to the game’s original DLC.

Whether you’re a veteran of Tamriel or stepping into Cyrodiil for the first time, Oblivion Remastered is shaping up to be a love letter to one of the most influential RPGs of the 2000s. With The Elder Scrolls VI still on the horizon, this remaster might be exactly what fans need to fill the gap.