Ryan Castro Announces New Album SENDÉ, Set for May 29 Release

Ryan Castro is back—and he’s bringing the island heat. The Colombian reggaetón artist has officially announced his second studio album SENDÉ, which will drop globally on May 29 and is available now for pre-save across all platforms.

The announcement came with a deeply personal and cinematic trailer shot in Curaçao, where Ryan speaks in Papiamento, the native language of the island. The short film not only sets the tone for the record’s Caribbean influences but also reflects the artist’s recent journey of personal growth and reconnection.

Described as a fusion of reggaetón, dancehall, and reggae, SENDÉ represents a bold evolution in Ryan’s sound, one that’s anchored in rhythm and introspection. According to Ryan, the album is inspired by his time living in Curaçao and rediscovering his roots in the Caribbean diaspora.

In the lead-up to the album, Ryan has already released two standout singles:

“Un Trío” featuring Mexican star Peso Pluma, a chart-friendly banger that merges Latin trap with melodic reggaetón.

“Ojalá”, a more emotional and afrobeat-tinged track that leans into vulnerability. The track’s cinematic video features influencer and model Tatiana Kaer, adding visual elegance to its heartfelt tone.

With his signature streetwise charisma and a new layer of depth, Ryan Castro is ready to show the world a more reflective and sonically rich version of himself.

SENDÉ is expected to be one of the defining Latin releases of 2025. Pre-save now and catch the Caribbean wave on May 29.