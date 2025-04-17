Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma & SOG Reunite for Explosive New Single “UN TRÍO”

Colombian superstar Ryan Castro is back — and he’s not alone. Teaming up once again with Peso Pluma and hitmaker SOG, the trio delivers “UN TRÍO” — a fiery new reggaetón single made to set dance floors ablaze. Released today, the track is the first official taste of Ryan’s upcoming sophomore album.

True to its name, UN TRÍO is all about synergy. The collaboration follows the wild success of “Quema,” a Diamond-certified smash by the RIAA, and fan-favorite “Mala.” This third link-up only deepens their collective reputation as one of Latin music’s most dynamic teams. Together, they’ve cooked up a sound that’s raw, infectious, and built for the club.

Produced with SOG’s signature slick reggaetón touch and driven by Peso Pluma’s gritty vocals and Castro’s melodic swagger, “UN TRÍO” is a celebration of rhythm and chemistry. And the timing couldn’t be better.

The single drops just a week before Castro’s massive headlining show at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes, one of the most iconic venues in Latin America. It’s the perfect stage for a live debut of the new track, especially after a sold-out run across the U.S. with his 2024 ‘Ay Bendito Ghetto Tour’.

Castro, Peso Pluma, and SOG recently received major accolades at the BMI Latin Music Awards, where their previous hit “Quema” was named one of the most-played Latin songs of the year — further cementing their influence in the genre.

🔥 “UN TRÍO” is more than a reunion — it’s a statement.

Stay tuned to Ryan Castro’s socials for album updates, visuals, and behind-the-scenes moments from his electric return to the spotlight.

Hit play, hit repeat — this trio doesn’t miss.