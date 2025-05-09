Ryan Castro Gets Personal with Emotional New Single “Ojalá”

After setting the tone with the high-energy “Un Trío” featuring Peso Pluma, Ryan Castro takes a soulful turn with his latest single, “Ojalá.” Released alongside a cinematic video shot in the scenic streets of Curaçao, the track offers a deep, emotional dive into heartbreak, regret, and longing—wrapped in smooth urban afrobeat rhythms and Caribbean melodies.

In “Ojalá,” Castro explores the vulnerable aftermath of love lost, singing of the emptiness that lingers and the hope of rekindling a connection. It’s a powerful contrast to the swagger of his reggaeton hits, showcasing the artist’s emotional range and artistic evolution. Spanish model and social media star Tatiana Kaer features in the Curaçao-filmed video, adding a romantic visual layer to the track’s introspective themes.

The single offers an early taste of Ryan’s upcoming album, which promises a bold fusion of dancehall, reggae, and reggaeton inspired by the artist’s journey of self-discovery during his time in Curaçao. The album reflects his roots while embracing the Afro-Caribbean influences that have shaped his recent sound.

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, Castro brought major energy to Bogotá’s Bogotá en el Mapa concert, performing alongside Maluma in front of a packed Estadio El Campín. He also surprised fans with an exclusive preview of his new album—hinting that “Ojalá” is just the beginning of a deeply personal chapter.

With heartfelt lyrics, a breezy beat, and lush visuals, “Ojalá” confirms that Ryan Castro is more than just a reggaeton hitmaker—he’s an artist willing to bare his soul.