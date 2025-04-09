Colombian Court Rules J Balvin and Karol G’s ‘+57’ Violated Child Rights

Colombia’s high court has officially ruled that “+57,” a reggaeton track by global stars J Balvin and Karol G, violated children’s rights due to its lyrics that “sexualized minors.” The decision follows months of public criticism and advocacy from child protection groups, igniting a conversation about responsibility in music and artistic boundaries.

The song, which dropped in late 2024 and sparked immediate backlash, references a young woman who’s described as being “a hot mama since she was 14.” Set against a party-heavy backdrop, the track drew condemnation for glamorizing underage behavior and exposing minors to potentially harmful portrayals.

In a decisive 14-page ruling, the court ordered the artists—including collaborators Feid, DFZM, and Maluma—not to release any future content that infringes on the rights of children and adolescents. “Sexualizing minors reduces them to becoming objects of desire, and exposes them to risks that can affect their development,” the court stated.

- Advertisement -

The artists responded swiftly. Karol G issued an apology via Instagram, acknowledging the criticism and admitting she has “a lot to learn.” J Balvin echoed similar sentiments, recognizing the misstep and pledging to do better. A revised version of “+57” was later uploaded to YouTube, altering the controversial lyric to reference a woman who is now 18.

The track, named after Colombia’s international dialing code, was recorded in Medellín—Karol G’s hometown and a vibrant hub for Latin music. While the city has been celebrated for launching major urban acts, it also battles a darker reality: a reputation as a hotspot for sex tourism, raising the stakes for artists navigating themes involving youth and sexuality.

This legal action marks a rare moment where a reggaeton hit faces institutional consequences for lyrical content, possibly setting a precedent for music censorship in the region. As the Latin urban genre continues to shape global pop culture, the responsibility that comes with its influence is now under more scrutiny than ever.

Whether this ruling changes the creative direction of reggaeton’s biggest names remains to be seen—but one thing is certain: the conversation about ethics, artistry, and impact in Latin music is far from over.