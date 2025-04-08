Playboi Carti Drops “Fine Shit” Video, Bringing Miami Nights to Life

Playboi Carti is back to turn heads and stir the scene—again. Riding high off the momentum of his chart-topping Music album, the Atlanta icon just dropped a new music video for Fine Shit, one of the project’s most talked-about tracks.

Set against the steamy backdrop of Miami nightlife, the visual captures Carti in full vamp mode. But this time, he’s more visible than ever. Gone is the reclusive silhouette—Carti steps into the spotlight, ice-draped and Chrome Hearts-clad, showing his face with confidence and a devil-may-care smirk. The video opens with his now-viral line: “My bitch so bad, she can’t even go outside,” a lyric that sets the tone for a night of unfiltered indulgence.

The yacht party unfolds with wild energy: women twerking on multiple decks, weed smoke in the air, hot tubs bubbling under neon lights, and Carti navigating it all like a dark prince of pleasure. But even amid the chaos, there’s a cinematic polish—the moody color palette, tight edits, and sultry lighting elevate the clip into more than just another party video. It’s a stylized statement of Carti’s current era: seductive, shadowy, and unapologetically lavish.

Produced by F1lthy, “Fine Shit” leans into Carti’s signature baby-voiced delivery, blending trap cadence with a syrupy R&B undercurrent. It’s no surprise the track has resonated so strongly, peaking at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbing to No. 16 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The release of the SORRY 4 DA WAIT deluxe version added more fuel to the fire, keeping Carti at the top of the charts for two weeks straight before briefly dropping to No. 2—bested only by Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Deluxe.

Still, Carti’s reign is far from over. With whispers swirling around the long-rumored Baby Boi project and over 60 unreleased tracks allegedly in the vault, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year in his career.

For now, “Fine Shit” delivers everything fans crave: style, chaos, and Carti’s uncanny ability to make debauchery look like high art.