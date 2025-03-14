Playboi Carti Drops Highly Anticipated Album I AM MUSIC

After years of anticipation, Playboi Carti has finally unleashed his new album, I AM MUSIC. Initially set for release earlier, the project experienced a slight delay but officially hit streaming services in the early hours of March 14.

Spanning 30 tracks and running just over an hour, I AM MUSIC is packed with high-profile collaborations. Future lends his energy to multiple tracks, including CHARGE DEM HOES A FEE, TRIM, and DIS 1 GOT IT, while Lil Uzi Vert joins in on JUMPIN and TWIN TRIM. The album also features appearances from Kendrick Lamar (GOOD CREDIT), The Weeknd (RATHER LIE), Travis Scott (CRUSH, PHILLY, WAKE UP F1LTHY), and Skepta (TOXIC), among others.

The album marks Carti’s first full-length release since Whole Lotta Red in December 2020. Known for his ever-evolving sound, the rapper has spent years crafting I AM MUSIC, even recording a significant portion of the project in a cave-like studio in Paris. Originally teased under the title Narcissist, the album has undergone multiple transformations, reflecting Carti’s experimental approach.

- Advertisement -

With its hard-hitting beats, hypnotic flows, and A-list features, I AM MUSIC is set to dominate playlists and solidify Carti’s influence in modern hip-hop. Fans can now stream the full album and experience the next chapter in his artistic evolution.