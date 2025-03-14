Justin Bieber Opens Up About Feeling Like a “Fraud” on Social Media

Justin Bieber is getting real about his struggles with imposter syndrome. On March 13, the singer took to Instagram Stories to share his feelings of self-doubt, admitting that he often feels like a “fraud” despite his massive success.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” Bieber wrote, with Sneaky Sneaky by Gold-Tiger playing in the background. “Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky, like, ‘Damn, if they only knew my thoughts, how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.’” He concluded with a message for others who might relate: “If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

The post follows ongoing speculation about Bieber’s mental and physical health. In February, his representatives—along with those of his wife, Hailey Baldwin—dismissed the rumors as “pathetic,” criticizing the media’s preference for “negative, vulgar, and harmful narratives.” The statement also confirmed that Bieber has cut ties with certain personal and professional relationships that no longer serve him and has been focusing on new music.

Bieber’s last album, Justice, was released in March 2021, but fresh material may be on the horizon. Last year, producer Mk.gee revealed he had been in the studio with Bieber, stating, “He’s looking for something. Whatever comes out of his mouth becomes pop music.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been vocal about the darker side of fame. In a 2021 interview with GQ, he spoke about the exploitation within the industry, saying, “You wake up one day and realize that you’re in a messed-up relationship and you’re unhappy. You have all the success in the world, and yet you wonder what value it has if you feel empty inside.”

With his latest confession, Bieber reminds fans that even the biggest stars can battle self-doubt—sending a powerful message about the reality of success and mental health.