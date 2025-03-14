Marianne Faithfull’s Posthumous Song Burning Moonlight Released Ahead of Tribute EP

The first posthumous song from the legendary Marianne Faithfull has been released. Titled Burning Moonlight, the song leads an upcoming EP of the same name, set to arrive on April 12, 2025, for Record Store Day. A digital release will follow on June 6.

The four tracks on Burning Moonlight were recorded during the final year of Faithfull’s life. According to her son, Nicholas Dunbar, the release had already been planned before her passing in January at age 78. “As we mourn Marianne’s loss, we are pleased to share the songs she worked on in her final year,” Dunbar stated. “Music was her driving force, and she never stopped. Until the end, she was eager to release this record, which completes and celebrates her extraordinary career.”

The EP reflects two defining sides of Faithfull’s artistry. The first half, featuring Burning Moonlight and Love Is, ties back to her early pop influences and even recalls the opening lyrics of As Tears Go By—“It is the evening of the day.” The second half leans into her folk roots with traditional tracks Three Kinsmen Bold and She Moved Thru’ The Fair. The structure mirrors her debut releases from April 1965, when she simultaneously put out a pop album, Marianne Faithfull, and a folk project, Come My Way.

Reflecting on the project before her passing, Faithfull shared, “It’s a good time to look back. It helps me remember all I’ve done. I wouldn’t say I’m particularly nostalgic, but I’m enjoying this period of reflection.”

Burning Moonlight stands as a powerful farewell, cementing Faithfull’s legacy as one of the most influential voices in music history.