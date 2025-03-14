Sugababes Make a Powerful Comeback With New Single Jungle

The Sugababes are back with a fresh new sound! On March 13, 2025, the beloved British girl group released their latest single, Jungle, marking their first original song since When the Rain Comes in 2023. For this track, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy collaborated with top songwriters Anya Jones, Jon Shave, and Wayne Hector, crafting a bold and dynamic return to the music scene.

Over the past year, the Sugababes have kept fans engaged with exciting collaborations, including remixes of their iconic hits Push the Button and Round Round, as well as their 2024 release Situation with A Little Sound, which incorporated elements from their 2000 debut single Overload.

The release of Jungle coincides with the announcement of their biggest UK and European tour to date, set to begin in April 2025. Fans can also look forward to a brand-new album, which the group recently confirmed is in its final production stages. Speaking at the Brit Awards, Siobhán Donaghy teased that new music would arrive “sooner than people might think.”

- Advertisement -

The Sugababes will perform Jungle live for the first time during Comic Relief on March 21, 2025, alongside a selection of fan-favorite tracks. Their long-awaited return is shaping up to be a major moment for both longtime listeners and new fans alike!