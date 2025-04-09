Sugababes “Weeds”: A Soulful Return to Harmony and Growth

In 2025, the Sugababes re-emerge not just as icons of early-2000s pop, but as soulful narrators of growth and emotional depth with their new single, Weeds. Released on April 8th, the track signals more than just a musical return — it’s the heartfelt prelude to the group’s biggest arena tour to date, spanning cities across the UK and Ireland.

Weeds is a tender, atmospheric ballad, grounded in the signature vocal harmony that has always defined the trio — Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy. Their voices, matured and emotionally charged, move like a single current through verses that reflect on the fragility and resilience of relationships. It’s a song about the beauty that grows in unexpected places — even in the cracks.

Co-written with lyricist Anya Jones and produced by Grammy-winner Jon Shave — known for his work on Charli XCX’s BRAT — the track fuses minimalist instrumentation with a cinematic build, allowing the emotional core of the song to breathe. There’s a quiet confidence here, a subtle power in restraint, and a graceful return to the intimacy that originally made fans fall in love with them.

Described by the Sugababes themselves as “one of the most beautiful songs we’ve ever worked on,” Weeds showcases a deeper, more introspective version of the group. They chose to release it on the opening night of their 2025 arena tour, making it both a statement and a gift to longtime fans.

Released independently via their own label, with distribution by The Orchard, Weeds feels personal — and purposeful. It’s not a nostalgia trip, but a progression, rooted in everything that’s made the Sugababes timeless while pointing toward a bolder, more vulnerable future.

As their tour takes them through Leeds, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, one thing is clear: Sugababes aren’t just back. They’ve evolved — and they’re inviting us to grow with them.