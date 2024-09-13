FKA twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA and Releases Title Track with Mesmerizing Video

FKA twigs has officially announced her highly anticipated new album, EUSEXUA, set to drop on January 24, 2025, via Young Recordings. The title track, co-produced by FKA twigs alongside Koreless and Eartheater, has been released alongside a stunning visual directed by Jordan Hemingway. Eartheater also lends backing vocals, adding ethereal layers to the track. You can watch the video and stream the single below.

This album marks FKA twigs’ first full-length release in five years, following her critically acclaimed 2019 album MAGDALENE. Since then, she has kept fans engaged with her 2022 mixtape Caprisongs, which included the hit single “Tears in the Club” featuring The Weeknd. Now, with EUSEXUA, FKA twigs offers a bold exploration of transcendence, inspired by her time spent in techno clubs in Prague while working on the film The Crow. She describes EUSEXUA as “a state of being” that evokes feelings of “momentary transcendence,” often through music, art, and unity.

At a recent private listening event in New York, FKA twigs played EUSEXUA in full, teasing a journey through sound that blends intimacy with futuristic beats. This is her third studio album, following LP1 (2014) and MAGDALENE (2019), marking another milestone in her ever-evolving artistry.

Watch the title track’s video on top and prepare for the full album’s release in early 2025.