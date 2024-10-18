ROSÉ and Bruno Mars Release Electrifying New Single ‘Apt.’

Fans of both K-pop and global pop music are buzzing as ROSÉ and Bruno Mars‘ collaboration has officially landed! The BLACKPINK superstar and Grammy-winning artist released their exciting new single, “Apt.,” on October 18, building anticipation for ROSÉ’s upcoming solo album rosie.

“Apt.” marks the first official collaboration between ROSÉ and Bruno Mars and is already making waves. The track, which dropped just a day after the duo teased its cover art on Instagram, shows the two pop powerhouses in perfect harmony. The cover art, featuring ROSÉ reclining in front of a drum set while Mars playfully wields the drumsticks, is a stylish blend of black-and-white imagery with a vivid pink backdrop, matching their leather jackets and white T-shirts.

Beyond their musical chemistry, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars have also been sharing some quality time together. On her Instagram Stories, ROSÉ posted a video of them attending a soccer game, while Bruno Mars humorously recounted a wild night where ROSÉ taught him a Korean drinking game, leaving him hilariously “shaken” by the experience.

- Advertisement -

This collaboration is a major milestone for ROSÉ, coming right before her highly anticipated 12-track solo album, rosie, set for release this December. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her solo debut, with the K-pop star revealing how personal this project is: “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine.”

Meanwhile, “Apt.” also marks a return for Mars, following his successful duet with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile,” which dominated the charts this summer. Together, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars bring a unique fusion of their talents, making “Apt.” a must-listen for fans of both artists.

Stream “Apt.” now and get ready for ROSÉ’s upcoming solo journey with her album rosie.