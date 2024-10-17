back to top
BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars Announce New Single “Apt.” After Teasing Fans with Instagram Posts

Rosé and Bruno Mars team up for their first collaboration, "Apt.," set to drop October 18 after a night of teasing hints on social media.

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé is set to launch her solo era in style, and she’s bringing pop superstar Bruno Mars along for the ride. On October 17, the duo took to Instagram to announce their upcoming single, “Apt.”—and fans won’t have to wait long, as the track is dropping on October 18. The exciting news came with a chic black-and-white cover image featuring Bruno Mars behind a drum set and Rosé posing confidently in a leather jacket, set against a striking pink background.

This unexpected collaboration marks a major milestone for Rosé, who recently signed with Atlantic Records for her upcoming solo releases. The track “Apt.” is her first new music since announcing her highly anticipated 12-track album rosie, slated for release in December. Meanwhile, Mars’ last release, “Die With a Smile,” a summer hit with Lady Gaga, climbed the Billboard charts earlier this year.

Speculation about a potential collaboration between Rosé and Mars began after the two shared playful Instagram posts from a night out together. In the posts, the stars joked about a Korean drinking game Rosé taught Mars, hinting at a deeper connection. Fans were quick to suspect a collaboration, and now the dream pairing is officially confirmed. This K-pop and pop fusion is bound to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

