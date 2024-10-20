Virtual Riot Ignites Creativity with Monstercat Debut Album ‘Stealing Fire’

Virtual Riot, a leading innovator in electronic music, makes a powerful statement with his Monstercat debut album, Stealing Fire. Known for his groundbreaking sound design and signature bass-heavy melodies, Virtual Riot fuses his unique style with influences from fellow artists, delivering an album that exemplifies how inspiration fuels innovation.

Stealing Fire showcases Virtual Riot’s artistic evolution, seamlessly blending dubstep, house, future garage, and midtempo into a genre-bending journey. Each track offers a fresh soundscape, starting with the emotional surge of “Embark” and culminating in the title track, which reflects the influences of artists like Skrillex, TroyBoi, Disclosure, and Burial. Tracks like “Scorched Earth” incorporate hardstyle elements, while collaborations with REZZ and One True God on “Give in to You” push the boundaries of midtempo.

More than just an album, Stealing Fire is an interactive exploration of sound, where admiration for others is reinterpreted into something entirely new. Virtual Riot’s ability to channel inspiration from diverse influences, from artists to cinematic scores, is what makes this project truly stand out. His creative flames burn brighter than ever, offering something for every fan of electronic music.

- Advertisement -

Virtual Riot’s influence on the modern bass music scene is undeniable. His technical expertise, evident in his immensely popular Splice sample packs and collaborations with industry giants like Skrillex and Justin Bieber, has inspired countless artists worldwide. His passion extends beyond music production, as seen in his captivating live performances. Joined by VJ Neurite, Virtual Riot delivers unforgettable audio-visual experiences that have left audiences in awe at major festivals like Tomorrowland and EDC.

Reflecting on the album, Virtual Riot shares: “When you’re inspired by others and re-interpret their work with something new, you’re not just taking away; you’re spreading creativity. That’s what Stealing Fire is about—sharing and multiplying inspiration.”

Fans can witness the magic of Stealing Fire live during Virtual Riot’s upcoming headline tour featuring VJ Neurite, with shows in cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, and Toronto. Tickets are on sale now.