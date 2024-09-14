REZZ and Virtual Riot Unveil Highly-Anticipated Collaboration “Give in to You”

Two-time JUNO Award-winning producer REZZ and German dubstep sensation Virtual Riot have finally released their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Give in to You” (feat. One True God). Dropped today via Monstercat, this track blends REZZ’s hypnotic midtempo sound with Virtual Riot’s signature heavy bass, all tied together by the haunting vocals of One True God.

With REZZ’s cult-like following, affectionately called “The Cult of REZZ,” and the backing of major industry names like Billie Eilish, Skrillex, and deadmau5, her influence in the electronic music world is undeniable. Selling out massive venues like Red Rocks and Brooklyn Mirage, REZZ continues to expand her musical horizons, collaborating with top-tier artists like deadmau5, Phantogram, and Subtronics. Her ability to connect across genres, from midtempo bass to rock, showcases her incredible versatility and dominance in the scene.

Virtual Riot, a Grammy-nominated producer, has been a driving force in dubstep and bass music for over a decade. His innovative production style, live performances, and commitment to educating the next generation of producers have cemented his place as a leading figure in the industry. Known for collaborations with the likes of Skrillex, Justin Bieber, and even contributing to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Virtual Riot’s impact reaches far beyond the world of electronic music.

“Give in to You” delivers a perfect fusion of both artists’ styles. The bass-driven anthem, filled with emotional lyrics about surrendering to love, has already stirred excitement among fans. A teaser shared by REZZ on social media sent followers into a frenzy, sparking viral anticipation on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

REZZ shared, “Virtual Riot and I met at deadmau5’s house to work on the track, and when One True God added his vocals, it all came together beautifully.” Virtual Riot added, “The emotional depth of this track resonates with choosing what’s familiar over what’s good for you, and One True God perfectly captured that emotion without knowing the backstory.”

Fans can catch Virtual Riot performing “Give in to You” on his headline “Stealing Fire” tour, while REZZ will be hitting major festivals like III Points and Paranormal Underground this October. With a busy schedule ahead for both artists, “Give in to You” is shaping up to be an unforgettable addition to their discographies.