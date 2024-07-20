Glass Animals ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’: A Bold Yet Unsteady Evolution

Glass Animals have always been a band that defies expectations, blending psychedelic influences with R&B to create hits that resonate with indie pop enthusiasts. Their unexpected sleeper hit, ‘Heat Waves’, which took a record-breaking 59 weeks to top the US Billboard singles chart, set a high bar for their subsequent releases. Now, with their fourth album, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’, the Oxford-formed band faces the challenge of following up on that success.

The album kicks off with ‘Show Pony’, a track that embodies the confidence of a chart-dominating band. With gigantic production and a dynamic push-pull feel, it’s a strong opening that signals a bold new direction for Glass Animals. The band’s unique blend of pop and idiosyncratic indie elements is on full display, maintaining the quirky charm that initially garnered them attention.

Tracks like ‘A Tear In Space (Airlock)’ and ‘Creatures In Heaven’ showcase Dave Bayley’s vocal prowess and lyrical creativity. Bayley’s ability to pronounce “water” in a way that bridges his American and British identities and his clever rhyming schemes keep listeners engaged. ‘White Roses’ features memorable lines like “Let me dangle from you like a piece of meat”, adding to the album’s unique character.

The album’s biggest surprises come from its most conventional tracks. ‘On The Run’ blends elements of Pixies and The Flamingos, leading to a catchy chorus, while ‘Lost In the Ocean’ uses ‘50s doo-wop backing vocals to create an epic closing. However, the standout track is ‘Wonderful Nothing’, which combines a theatrical, choral introduction with a trap beat and an EDM-inspired bassline reminiscent of Muse’s ‘Supermassive Black Hole’.

‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ is built around the concept of exploring different depictions of love in each song, akin to their second album, ‘How to Be a Human Being’. This time, Bayley aims to connect emotion with the universe, portraying love as the largest thing within it. It’s an ambitious premise, but one that doesn’t fully deliver. While there are moments of intrigue and glimpses of the Glass Animals of old, the album often falls short, feeling lacklustre and less engaging than their previous works.

Despite its shortcomings, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ is a testament to Glass Animals’ willingness to push boundaries and evolve. It’s a record that embraces the concept of pop while retaining the band’s distinct indie-pop quirks. For fans, it offers a mix of nostalgia and new directions, even if it doesn’t always hit the mark.

In a rapidly transforming pop landscape, Glass Animals continue to carve out their unique space. While their latest album may not achieve the same sleeper hit status as ‘Heat Waves’, it’s a bold statement of their artistic evolution and enduring creativity.

Tracklist:

1. Show Pony

2. whatthehellishappening

3. Creatures in Heaven

4. Wonderful Nothing

5. A Tear in Space (Airlock)

6. ICMYFILA

7. How I Learned To Love Bomb

8. White Roses

9. On the Run

10. Lost in the Ocean