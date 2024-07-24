Touché Amoré Announces New Album ‘Spiral in a Straight Line’ Featuring Julien Baker and Lou Barlow

LA’s acclaimed post-hardcore band Touché Amoré is back with their first album in four years, titled Spiral in a Straight Line. Set to release on October 11 via Rise Records, this highly anticipated album follows their 2020 release Lament. The album features notable guest appearances from Julien Baker and Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr., adding to the excitement surrounding the band’s return.

The album’s lead single, “Nobody’s,” is already available for streaming and serves as the opening track. Frontman Jeremy Bolm describes “Nobody’s” as setting the tone for the entire record, stating, “In just a handful of lyrics, it gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized.” This theme of navigating chaos and pushing forward resonates throughout the album, making it a poignant follow-up to their previous work.

Spiral in a Straight Line was produced by Ross Robinson, known for his work with bands like Korn, Slipknot, and Glassjaw. The collaboration promises a dynamic and intense sound, blending the band’s signature post-hardcore energy with refined production. The addition of Julien Baker, who previously performed with Touché Amoré during a live rendition of “Reminders” in Los Angeles, and Lou Barlow adds depth and diversity to the album’s soundscape.

In conjunction with the album release, Touché Amoré has also announced a series of tour dates, featuring support from bands like Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt, and Soft Blue Shimmer. This tour is set to showcase Spiral in a Straight Line live, offering fans a chance to experience the new material in a dynamic concert setting.

Fans of Touché Amoré and post-hardcore music have much to look forward to with this release. The band’s introspective lyrics, combined with powerful instrumentals and stellar guest contributions, are sure to make Spiral in a Straight Line a standout album in their discography. Be sure to catch the band on tour and experience the energy of their new music firsthand.

Spiral in a Straight Line:

01 Nobody’s

02 Disasters

03 Hal Ashby

04 Force of Habit

05 Mezzanine

06 Altitude

07 This Routine

08 Finalist

09 Subversion (Brand New Love) [ft. Lou Barlow]

10 The Glue

11 Goodbye for Now [ft. Julien Baker]

Touché Amoré:

09-26 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024

10-09 Los Angeles, CA – Regent

10-11 San Diego, CA – Cashbah

10-12 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

10-13 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10-15 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10-16 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

10-17 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

10-18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10-19 Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre

10-21 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10-22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

10-23 Detroit, MI – Tangent

10-25 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

10-26 Gainesville, FL – The Fest (Vivid)

10-27 Gainesville, FL – The Fest (Bo Diddley Plaza)

10-28 Atlanta, GA – Hell at the Masquerade

10-29 Durham, NC – The Fruit

10-31 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11-01 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

11-02 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11-03 Boston, MA – Paradise