Touché Amoré Announces New Album ‘Spiral in a Straight Line’ Featuring Julien Baker and Lou Barlow

LA’s acclaimed post-hardcore band Touché Amoré is back with their first album in four years, titled Spiral in a Straight Line. Set to release on October 11 via Rise Records, this highly anticipated album follows their 2020 release Lament. The album features notable guest appearances from Julien Baker and Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr., adding to the excitement surrounding the band’s return.
The album’s lead single, “Nobody’s,” is already available for streaming and serves as the opening track. Frontman Jeremy Bolm describes “Nobody’s” as setting the tone for the entire record, stating, “In just a handful of lyrics, it gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized.” This theme of navigating chaos and pushing forward resonates throughout the album, making it a poignant follow-up to their previous work.
Spiral in a Straight Line was produced by Ross Robinson, known for his work with bands like Korn, Slipknot, and Glassjaw. The collaboration promises a dynamic and intense sound, blending the band’s signature post-hardcore energy with refined production. The addition of Julien Baker, who previously performed with Touché Amoré during a live rendition of “Reminders” in Los Angeles, and Lou Barlow adds depth and diversity to the album’s soundscape.
In conjunction with the album release, Touché Amoré has also announced a series of tour dates, featuring support from bands like Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt, and Soft Blue Shimmer. This tour is set to showcase Spiral in a Straight Line live, offering fans a chance to experience the new material in a dynamic concert setting.
Fans of Touché Amoré and post-hardcore music have much to look forward to with this release. The band’s introspective lyrics, combined with powerful instrumentals and stellar guest contributions, are sure to make Spiral in a Straight Line a standout album in their discography. Be sure to catch the band on tour and experience the energy of their new music firsthand.
Spiral in a Straight Line:
01 Nobody’s
02 Disasters
03 Hal Ashby
04 Force of Habit
05 Mezzanine
06 Altitude
07 This Routine
08 Finalist
09 Subversion (Brand New Love) [ft. Lou Barlow]
10 The Glue
11 Goodbye for Now [ft. Julien Baker]
Touché Amoré:
09-26 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024
10-09 Los Angeles, CA – Regent
10-11 San Diego, CA – Cashbah
10-12 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
10-13 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10-15 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10-16 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
10-17 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
10-18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10-19 Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre
10-21 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10-22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
10-23 Detroit, MI – Tangent
10-25 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
10-26 Gainesville, FL – The Fest (Vivid)
10-27 Gainesville, FL – The Fest (Bo Diddley Plaza)
10-28 Atlanta, GA – Hell at the Masquerade
10-29 Durham, NC – The Fruit
10-31 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11-01 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
11-02 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11-03 Boston, MA – Paradise