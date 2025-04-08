Former Beatles Drummer Pete Best Announces Retirement From Live Music

Pete Best, the original drummer of The Beatles, has officially announced his retirement from all live performances. The news was shared by his brother Roag Best, who also performs alongside Pete in the Pete Best Band.

“What a wonderful journey we’ve had,” Roag wrote in a heartfelt post. “But all things must come to an end. My brother Pete Best has announced his retirement from all live activity, both solo and with the band. His daughter informed me that the decision is due to personal circumstances.”

The Pete Best Band was scheduled to perform this August at the Beatles Story museum in Liverpool, but the appearance has now been canceled in light of Pete’s retirement.

Pete Best’s place in music history is legendary. He was part of the original Beatles lineup, playing alongside John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison from 1960 until August 1962. That’s when manager Brian Epstein made the controversial decision to replace him with Ringo Starr — a move that changed the course of Beatles history forever.

Though his time with the Fab Four was brief, Pete Best’s influence and role in their early rise remains a topic of fascination and respect among Beatles fans and music historians alike.

On his official social media channels, Best kept his retirement message simple and sincere:

“I had a great time, thank you.”

Following his exit from The Beatles, Pete Best eventually returned to music decades later, forming the Pete Best Band and touring to enthusiastic crowds who embraced his rightful place in rock history. His live shows celebrated the early days of The Beatles while showcasing his personal story of resilience and legacy.

As Pete Best steps away from the stage, fans around the world express gratitude for the memories and music he’s shared. His rhythm may no longer echo live on stage, but his mark on music history is permanent.

Enjoy your well-earned rest, Pete — you truly were the “fifth Beatle.”

